Cyclist dies following collision in Co Down

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Newtownards Road near Conlig this afternoon.

Inspector Stephen McGuigan said: “The collision, involving a white Hyundai car and three cyclists, occurred on the Bangor-bound carriageway shortly before 2pm today.

“One of the cyclists, a man aged 40, was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries. Two other male cyclists were treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 59 year old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling on the Newtownards Road near Conlig at the time of the collision and who may have information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 691 of 11/07/17.”