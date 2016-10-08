‘Dangerous’ drugs stolen in Ballyclare area

Police are appealing for information following two thefts in the Ballyclare area during the early hours of Monday, September 26.

A green Citroen Relay van was stolen from outside a house in the Ballyclare Road area and a trailer containing the items below was stolen from outside a house in the Ballylinney Road area:

- 3 Jonsered chainsaws, 2 orange, 1 red;

- 1 Partner concrete saw;

- 1 Dewalt cordless drill;

- 1 Dewalt impact gun

- 1 Bosch impact gun;

- A number of spanners, sockets and vice grips;

- Several bottles of bovine medication including Alamacin, colvasone and Draxan.

Police are asking the public if they are offered or find the bovine medication to contact police immediately as these drugs are dangerous if consumed.

Meanwhile, Constable Neil Thompson is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in these areas to contact police at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 255 and 336 of 26/09/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.