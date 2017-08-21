Date set for post mortems of Ballymena men found dead on Sunday

Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out on Tuesday on the bodies of two men who died in Ballymena at the weekend, police have confirmed.

The men - aged 43 and 51 - were found in the Drumtara area early on Sunday morning.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and we await the results of the post mortem examinations,” said a police spokesperson.

A drugs link to the mens’ deaths has been widely reported.