Dead man in Rasharkin case is named

A man whose body was discovered in Rasharkin on Sunday has been named.

Jermoe Mullen, honorary Polish consul to Northern Ireland, said that the dead man was Janik Sinko, 52, from Poland, describing him as “a relatively young man” whose death was “tragic”.

He added that he has been in touch with police and the Polish consulate in Scotland, and stands ready to assist the family.

The police said the death was being treated as suspicious after the discovery of the body at a property on Townhill Road, running south from the Co Antrim town.

A 36-year-old man who had been arrested was released on bail pending further enquiries, police said on Tuesday.