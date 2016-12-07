Defence query probation report of sex offender Caroline Baker

A disputed probation report may hold up sentencing of prolific sex offender Caroline Baker.

Craigavon Crown Court heard that the defence were querying a probation report on Baker.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty in October to a series of horrific sexual offences against a mentally disabled woman.

The offences included aiding and abeting rape, indecent assault and inciting a person with a mental disability to perform sex acts.

Baker pleaded guilty with her husband Keith Baker (60) both formerly of Drumellan Mews in Craigavon.

Caroline Baker was not in court on Wednesday but a defence barrister requested that a new date be set for the Judge to consider reports including the Probation Report.

It is understood the probation report is being questioned.

However the court heard that there may be an issue over bringing the Probation Officer concerned into court to be questioned or cross-examined.

A defence barrister said her team would be querying the findings of the probation report and would prefer a new probation officer to deal with the matter or a new multi-disciplinary committee convened.

Judge Patrick Lynch called on the defence to draft up questions to put to the probation officer.

The Baker couple confessed to the three charges they jointly faced, two of engaging in sexual activity with a mentally disabled person and one of inciting such a person to engage in sexual activity knowing that she had such a disorder and “knowing that because of it she was unlikely to refuse”.

Mr Baker admitted a further six counts of oral and vaginal rape of the same woman and a final count of indecently assaulting the woman while Mrs Baker pleaded guilty to three offences of “aiding and abetting, counselling and procuring” her husband to rape their victim and a single count of indecent assault with all of the offences against the predatory couple occurring on various dates between 15 March 2004 and 20 December 2012.

Two counts the couple had also been jointly charged with, alleging they “falsely and injuriously imprisoned” the woman and committed false imprisonment with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, were not proceeded with but rather “left on the books”.

Reporting restrictions banning the media from disclosing Mrs Baker’s address and using her image have been maintained however the judge said he would hear submissions on lifting the restrictions when sentencing Caroline Baker.

The case was adjourned until December 28.