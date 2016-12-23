Defibrillator incident: Man apologises and pays for damage

A 29-year-old man charged with criminal damage to a defibrillator outside an East Belfast funeral parlour has apologised in person, a court heard today.

Darren McBride’s lawyer also revealed that he has made full repayment since the incident last month.

McBride, of Tillysburn Park in the city, is accused of intentionally damaging the equipment on the Woodstock Road on November 27.

The 24-hour public access defibrillator was vandalised just a week after it had been installed at Crymble Funeral Directors.

CCTV footage of the incident showed four men in the vicinity, with one seen smashing the glass protecting the device.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, McBride spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.

His solicitor said he has been in correspondence with the Public Prosecution Service about a possible disposal of the case.

“I can say the defendant has contacted the injured party in this case to apologise personally, and fully repaid the damage caused,” the lawyer added.

Adjourning proceedings for three weeks, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McBride he is expected back in court on that date.