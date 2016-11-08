Defibrillator stolen from Belfast shop

Lives have been put at risk after a defibrillator was removed from a shop in Belfast, say police.

The piece of life saving equipment was taken from a Vivo shop on Lower Ormeau Road on Monday.

“In the early hours of November 7 someone has removed this piece of life saving equipment,” said PSNI Constable Gillham.

“Aside from the monetary value of the defibrillator it could mean the difference between someone living or dying.

“If anyone has any information please contact on the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference number 295 - 7/11/16 so we can get the defibrillator returned,” added Constable Gillham.