Delays on M1 at Lisurn after collision

The PSNI have warned of delays on the M1 motorway at Lisburn this morning.

Lisburn PSNI advise of Road Traffic Collision on the M1 between Sprucefield and Lisburn heading towards Belfast. The BBC reports that a four vehicle crash took place on the M1 before Junction six at Saintfield Road, Belfast bound, and is causing long delays. Traffic is at a standstill from Junction eight between Lisburn and Belfast.