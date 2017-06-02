Detectives charge man with murder of Colin Horner

Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch have charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor on Sunday May 28 and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court at 10.30am this morning (Friday).

A 47-year-old man arrested by detectives in the Newtownards area in relation to the murder has been released unconditionally .

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: “I would like to thank the public who have contacted police with vital information in connection with this brutal and senseless killing and I would continue to appeal to people for their help as we carry out our investigations. I would ask anyone who has captured any footage at the scene either on devices or on dashcams to please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle Colin Horner was driving when he left his partner’s home in the Balloo Road area of Bangor around 2pm. It was a black Nissan Pulsar car, registration XFZ 4706 and it arrived in the Sainsbury’s car park around 2.30pm. I am keen to trace his movements during that 30-minute period.

“I would also like to know more about the movements of a red Ford Mondeo car, bearing false registration plate GKZ 7996, which was seen speeding away from the scene around 2.50pm just after Mr Horner was shot. It was later found burnt out at Kerrs Road, in the Six Road Ends area of Bangor, close to a local equestrian centre.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.