Detectives given extra time to question Charlotte Murray murder suspect

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Charlotte Murray have been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 46-year-old man.

On Monday (October 23) a man had been arrested in Dungannon by Detectives from Serious Crime Branch.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, on Monday, said police are continuing "to investigate Charlotte’s murder" and appealed to anyone who has information to contact detectives in Gough on 101 extension 34233.

He added: "Charlotte has been missing for five years and her family miss her and deserve and need to know what happened to her.”