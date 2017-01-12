Detectives hunt Belfast gun gang after man and woman shot in legs

A man and woman in their 50s have been shot in the legs in west Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in Norglen Parade in the Turf Lodge area around 6.15pm last night.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Both the man and the woman have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.”

He asked anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The detective added: “Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Alliance justice spokesman, Trevor Lunn, condemned the shootings.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “Yet again we see guns on the streets of Belfast. There can be no justification for this type of attack and whoever was behind it needs to be condemned without equivocation.”

SDLP MLA Alex Attwood also condemned the attack as the “latest act of tyranny,” in west Belfast.

“Those who use the gun on the one hand and the pushers of cocaine and heroin on the other,” he said.

“The police, the community and the agencies all need to confront both,” Mr Attwood added.