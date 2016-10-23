Detectives revisit scene of Joe Reilly murder in west Belfast as investigation continues

Detectives investigating the murder of Joe Reilly have returned to the victim’s west Belfast home as their hunt for the killer continues.

Mr Reilly (43), was shot a number of times by gunmen at his home in the republican-dominated Poleglass area of the city on Thursday night.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team revisit the home of murder victim Joe Reilly in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Glenwood Court area of Poleglass, west Belfast. (Photo by Kevin Scott / Presseye)

It is understood the killers, one armed with a handgun, entered the house at Glenwood Court through an open door.

They ordered two other people to lie down on the kitchen floor while Mr Reilly was held in the living room where he was shot.

He died at the scene, police said. A motive for the shooting has yet to be established.

In the early hours of this morning, detectives from the Major Investigation Team revisited the scene of the brutal murder as the search for clues goes on.

Police want to speak anyone who was in the Glenwood Court, Glenwood Crescent, or Laurelbank area before or after 8pm on Thursday and who may have seen anything.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery, who is leading the murder hunt, described the incident as “a cold-blooded summary execution of a man in his own house”.

Political leaders have united in condemnation of the murder.

In a joint statement, the First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness said: “We unreservedly condemn the murder of a man shot dead in his home in Poleglass.

“This savage killing is senseless and has achieved nothing. The perpetrators care only for themselves.”