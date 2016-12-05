‘Device under vehicle’ in Newtonabbey

Police have issed a warning after a report of a device being placed under a civilian vehicle in the Newtonabbey area today (Monday, December 5).

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information after an unconfirmed report was received today, Monday, 5 December, that a device may have been placed under a vehicle.

“It is believed the vehicle, which has been identified by Police, has travelled along the O’Neill Road and Church Road areas of Newtownabbey.

“I would appeal to anyone if they come across any suspicious object not to touch or approach it. They should contact police immediately.”

“There are no further details at this stage.”