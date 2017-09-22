Dissident Republican prisoner’s mobile phone ban challenge

A dissident republican prisoner has won High Court permission to challenge a policy banning access to solicitors’ mobile phone numbers.

Nathan Hastings was granted leave to seek a judicial review of a prohibition aimed at preventing inmates from communicating with terrorist or criminal accomplices.

His legal team claim the bar is in breach of his human rights and “absurd”, given that prisoners in England can call their solicitors’ mobiles despite the high-level jihadist threat.

Hastings, 24, from Strandowen Drive in Londonderry, is serving a 10-year sentence for possessing guns, explosives and ammunition.

Described as a “footsoldier” for dissident republicans, he was caught with the weapons during an undercover police operation in the city in 2013.

He is currently being held within the separated regime at HMP Maghaberry.

Proceedings were issued against the Northern Ireland Prison Service after he was prevented from adding the mobile telephone number of his solicitor, Fearghal Shiels of Madden and Finucane, to his permitted list.

Hastings insists that he wants the number because he has frequently failed to reach Mr Shiels at his office.

According to papers in the case the Prison Service’s position is based on mobile phones being insecure and capable of being lost or stolen.

Citing the potential risk to staff, inmates and the public, the authority stated: “Should this be the case, this may give criminal and/or terrorist elements the ability to communicate with accomplices from within a prison, under inappropriate legal privilege, to organise, plan or carry out crime or other inappropriate activity.”

But counsel for Hastings contended that the decision is illegal, irrational and unfair.

Andrew Moriarty also drew a contrast with the situation in England where, since 2001, inmates have faced no prohibition to phoning their solicitors’ mobiles.

He pointed to the well-publicised increased threat from radical Islamists behind “appalling atrocities” in Britain - many of whom are incarcerated in English jails.

“The threat level from this cadre of criminals is pitched as being ‘highly likely’, which is no different to the threat level from dissident republicans here in this jurisdiction,” Mr Moriarty argued.

Despite lawyers for the Prison Service claiming the legal challenge is out of time, Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that leave to apply for judicial review should be granted.

She said: “It seems to me there’s an arguable case on these factual circumstances.

“That is no indicator of success in the ultimate hearing.”