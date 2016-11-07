Divis death being investigated as murder

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have confirmed they are treating the death of a 62-year-old man in west Belfast at the weekend as murder.

The victim was James Hughes from Divis Tower. He was found in his flat on the 14th floor by police after the alarm was raised last night by a member of the public.

Police at the Divis Flats on Sunday night.

A 42-year-old man arrested on Sunday remains in custody and is being questioned at Musgrave police station.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes, from Serious Crime Branch, said: “We are not in a position to confirm a cause of death until a post mortem examination has taken place but we are following a definite line of enquiry.

“Although we have a suspect in custody and residents in Divis Tower have been very helpful in providing information as part of our enquiries, we are still appealing for assistance.

“I would ask anyone who was on the 14th, 15th or 16th floors of Divis Tower and heard anything suspicious between the evening of Saturday November 5 and yesterday evening to contact detectives at Musgrave police station on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”