Drank ‘Skittles Bomb’ prior to police assault

A man claimed he drank a ‘Skittles Bomb’ before becoming rowdy and assaulting a female police officer.

Daryl Lyness (23), of Clooney Road, Ahoghill, also resisted another officer on November 6.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard there was a report of an incident at an address after Lyness had ‘lost his temper with his brother’. As they argued in the living room the defendant became agitated when police arrived and grabbed hold of a cabinet before hitting the police woman on the lip.

During interview he said he had been drinking heavily and couldn’t remember the incident and wished to apologise.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said Lyness had consumed a ‘Skittles Bomb’ which contained a number of ‘potions’ - and it had “not agreed” with his client.

Lyness was fined £125 and also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the injured police officer.