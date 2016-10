Police have arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving after a car was crashed into a wall at the mouth of a housing estate on Westland Road this morning.

Police said they were alerted to the incident by the driver at 6.55am, and that after they arrived at the scene an arrest was made.

The incident took place at the entrance to a housing estate

The black Peugot car appears to have sustained damage in the crash, which also left the wall at the entrance to Westbury drive in pieces.

It is understood there were no injuries.