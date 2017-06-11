Driver seriously injured in Whitehead crash

Police say a man in his thirties has been seriously injured in a road crash at the Co Antrim town of Whitehead.
The Belfast Road near Whitehead remains closed in both directions at its junction with the Raw Brae Road, following the serious crash in the early hours of this morning.
The man suffered serious injuries in the one-vehicle collision and is currently being treated in hospital.
Diversions remain in place.
