Driver who helped woman urged to come forward

Detectives continue to appeal to the driver of a car, who assisted a woman travelling to the Ballymoney Road area of Ballymena, in the early hours of Saturday, October 1, to contact them.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said: “ We believe the woman was picked up by a motorist in the vicinity of the Larne Link Road, North Road or the Waveney Road areas of Ballymena at around 5am on the Saturday morning and taken to Ballymoney Road.

“We are seeking to speak to the driver to enable us to determine the movements of the woman and would ask them to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 347 01/10/16.”