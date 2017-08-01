Driving bans now apply across border

Driving bans imposed in either Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland will now be recognised in both jurisdictions.

The law change comes into effect today, following an agreement between the UK and the Irish government signed on 30 October 2015.

Northern Ireland’s chief inspector of criminal justice, Brendan McGuigan, welcomed the change.

“Motorists who choose to drive recklessly, or in a manner which creates a danger and places other road users at risk, cannot be tolerated, and I fully support the introduction of this legislative change,” he said.

Irish Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “The mutual recognition of driving disqualifications is an important road safety measure because it aims to target dangerous drivers on our roads.”

Offences covered include drink and drug driving and dangerous driving.