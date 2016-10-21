Dromore man in court charged with sexually touching a woman

A 22-year-old man has been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court charged with sexually touching a female without her consent.

Jason Pyper, Mourne Grange, Dromore, appeared last Thursday at a preliminary enquiry at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

The charge against him alleges that on March 15 last year he intentionally touched a female, that the touching was sexual and that she did not consent.

Pyper was remanded on his own bail of £750 to appear for arraignment at Newry Crown Court on November 29.