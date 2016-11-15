Drug addict collection box thief ordered to pay £50 to charity

A drug addict who stole a Pretty in Pink breast cancer charity collection box has been ordered to pay £50 to the charity.

Making the compensation order at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Mark Hamill told 35-year-old James Francis O’Brien that he wanted “£50 up front, in cash” by January and “I will give you a conditional discharge for two years”.

Earlier O’Brien, originally from the Republic but now living at Dufferin Avenue in Bangor, had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a breast cancer charity box and stealing the box on August 11.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that staff at the Post Office on Bangor Main Street saw the box being stolen from the counter so contacted the police.

When CCTV footage was checked, O’Brien was identified as the thief who had been in the PO in relation to his unemployment benefit.

Arrested and interviewed O’Brien immediately confessed to what he had done, expressing his shame to officers.

Defence solicitor Clive Fullerton said O’Brien had also offered to pay back the stolen money which he claimed was around £15 although the lawyer conceded “we only have the defendant’s word for that”.

“He has an addiction and he stole his box simply to feed the habit,” said Mr Fullerton, adding that O’Brien “felt disgraceful about doing that”.