Drug addict thief had part of hand amputated because of gangrene

A heroin addict arrested for stealing bank cards from restaurant staff in Belfast had to have his hand partially amputated due of gangrene, a court has heard.

Patrick Russell underwent emergency surgery after being taken into police custody during the summer, his lawyer revealed.

Details emerged as the 22-year-old avoided being sent to prison for being caught with the cards and class A drugs.

Russell, of Kinnaird Close in the city, was sentenced to two years probation on counts of theft and possessing heroin.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a raider entered the rear of premises at Howard Street and stole personal belongings on July 1.

A prosecution lawyer said a witness reported seeing a man injecting drugs in the area.

Russell was detained after CCTV footage was viewed, with cards and wraps of heroin discovered on him.

Defence lawyer Ciaran Toner told the court his client’s drug problems began at the age of 15, developing into a serious addiction in the past year.

The solicitor described the “distressing” circumstances of Russell being arrested at a time when his thumb had been partially severed.

“He was given proper medical attention at the police station, and then had to undergo an emergency operation in police custody to have part of his hand amputated because gangrene had set in,” Mr Toner said.

“This addiction had caught hold of him.”

Deputy District Judge Browne told Russell he had been ready to send him to prison before hearing Mr Toner’s submissions.

“It’s not so much the drugs, it’s the creeping about stealing and rifling through people’s belongings while they are at work to fund your drug habit,” he said.

“People in the city centre ought to be able to go to work without having their property stolen.”

But deciding instead on a two-year probation order, Judge Browne added: “You’re extremely lucky a plea has been entered on your behalf – I’m going to take a chance.”