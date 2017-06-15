Drug searches taking place in Enniskillen

Police in Co Fermanagh are currently carrying out a number of searches in connection with the suspected importation of drugs.

The searches are taking place in the Enniskillen area.

Inspector Glen Latimer said: “Officers in the Fermanagh and Omagh District are committed to tackling the menace posed by illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription drugs.

“We will take action where information suggests drug dealing or supply offences are taking place and will take steps to place offenders before the courts.

“Drugs are a scourge on communities and families and we want to work with local people to address any issues they may face. Police can be contacted by calling 101 or information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”