Drugs accused once worked for addiction charity

A 32-year-old man currently facing offences including importing cocaine is a former employee of an alcohol and drugs treatment charity, the High Court has heard.

The admission emerged during a bail application made on behalf of Mark Woods, who worked in an administrative role with Addiction NI.

A barrister acting on behalf of Woods, from Saintfield Road in Belfast, asked that his client – who has a clear criminal record – be released on stringent bail conditions.

Despite opposition from the Crown, Mrs Justice Keegan accepted the case was “exceptional and unusual” and agreed to grant the application.

Prior to reaching her decision, Mrs Justice Keegan was told that the main issue in this case was whether a white powder found in Woods house was cocaine or anabolic steroids.

Defence barrister Paddy Taggart said the results of forensic analysis are expected next month, and added: “I accept that if the two kilograms of power is found to be class A cocaine, he (Woods) will go to jail.”

Prosecuting barrister Kate McKay said that on March 16, a package addressed to Woods was intercepted by the UK Border Force at Midlands Airport.

The package claimed to contain wild yam extract, but when it was opened two bags filled with white powder were found.

The matter was reported to police, and on June 13 police called at Woods’ address. Woods was not at home, but his housemate left officers in.

Police found a quantity of tablets in the housemate’s room, along with prescription medication in Woods’ name.

When Woods’ room was searched, a number of items were seized, including glass vials filled with clear liquid, tablets and labels. Also found were four containers, each filled with one kilogram of white powder.

It is the Crown’s case that two of the containers were filled with amphetamine, while the other two contained cocaine.

Mrs McKay said depending on the quality, this white powder could have an estimated street value of between £40,000 to £120,000.

Also found in Woods bedroom was a package from Germany which contained a DVD, and inside the DVD case was a plastic bag containing “a large quantity of tablets”.

Woods and his housemate were arrested, and Woods now faced a series of drugs offences including both importing and possessing a class A drug.

Mrs McKay said that when arrested, Woods replied ‘no comment’ to all questions and declined to offer an explanation about the items found in his room.

Confirming Woods came before the court with “absolutely no previous convictions,” Mrs McKay did express concerns about his former employment with Addiction NI as “he would have access to people who are vulnerable ... people who have drugs issues themselves”.

The prosecutor also told the court Woods was in serious debt, and that if granted bail, he may reoffend due to his financial situation.

Defence barrister Paddy Taggart rejected the Crown’s claim of Woods coming into contact with drug users via his work at Addictions NI, saying that his role was strictly administrative.

Revealing Woods has “given up that employment”, Mr Taggart said he had been instructed that the white powder found was anabolic steroids.

After telling the court the results of the forensic analysis are due at the end of August, Mr Taggart asked that Woods be released.

The barrister said Woods would live with his parents in Londonderry, that he came from a “very well respected background”, and that his parents have made available a £3,000 surety.

Woods was released on bail and told to adhere to strict conditions including not having any contact with his housemate, reporting to police three times a week and not taking any drugs, apart from prescription medication.