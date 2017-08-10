Dublin boxing weigh-in murder suspect dies

A suspect in a gun murder at a boxing weigh-in during a bloody gangland feud has died.

Kevin Murray, from Strabane, Co Londonderry, was wanted in the Irish Republic in connection with the shooting at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.

He earned the nickname “flatcap” in the media after being photographed fleeing the shooting.

In the attack, which was linked to the brutal gang war between the Kinahan and Hutch groupings, 33-year-old David Byrne, from Crumlin, Dublin, an associate of the Kinahan family, was killed and two others were injured.

It is understood at least 11 people have been killed in the vicious tit-for-tat war between the two families and their connections, and two of the victims were cases of mistaken identity.

Mr Murray had been suffering from motor neurone disease with his condition only being revealed when authorities in the Republic attempted to have him extradited from Northern Ireland to face charges in connection with the Regency attack.

The application was rejected earlier this year after a court in Belfast was told he only had months to live.

It ruled that he was too ill to stand trial for murder and firearms offences.

The father-of-two, who was said to have been unemployed and separated from his wife, died at his home in Strabane on Wednesday night.

His funeral will take place in the town on Saturday morning.

During the extradition application in Belfast it emerged that Mr Murray stayed in the Regency Hotel on the night before the shooting on February 5 2016 and that he had been identified by several people at the crime scene.