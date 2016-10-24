Dublin man charged with terrorism offences

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court facing dissident republican terrorism charges.

Darren Gleeson, from Corduff Green in Dublin, did not acknowledge the judge after he was accused of receiving training at a house at Ardcarn Park in Newry, Co Down, on the making or use of an improvised explosive device for participation in terrorism.

He was also charged with belonging to the IRA, unlawfully and maliciously conspiring with others to possess explosives with the intent to endanger life or damage property in the UK or Ireland, and intending to commit acts of terrorism.

All the offences occurred between August and October 2014, according to charges read out at Newry Magistrates’ Court.

Gleeson, of stocky build, wore a white t-shirt. He did not acknowledge when the court asked him if he understood the charges.

No bail application was made and he was remanded in custody to reappear at the same court on Wednesday via video link.

A detective constable told district judge John Meehan he was aware of the facts of the case and could connect the accused to the charges.

They are linked to a major police raid on a suspected dissident republican meeting place in Ardcarn Park, Newry, in 2014.

Twelve men were detained in that operation.