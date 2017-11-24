Dungannon businessman jailed over £170,000 VAT fraud

A 53-year-old Dungannon businessman, who stole more than £170,000 in a VAT fraud, has been jailed after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Francis Patrick Gerard McGurk, a self-employed property maintenance contractor and a former employee of HM Customs and Excise (HMC&E) and the Court Service of Northern Ireland, dishonestly issued invoices using a de-registered VAT number.

Between August 2007 and January 2015 McGurk used the number to charge customers £171,149 in VAT, which he pocketed rather than passing on to HMRC.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “When we pay tax, we expect it to go towards paying for vital public services, not to line the pockets of unscrupulous traders. McGurk knew he was breaking the law, but thought he could get away with ripping off honest taxpayers.

“HMRC is levelling the playing field for businesses, investing more time and effort than ever into tracking down those who are stealing public money. Tax fraud is a serious crime and I ask anyone with information about those who may be involved to contact our hotline on 0800 788 887.”

McGurk from Trickvallen Road, Dungannon, received a 16 month sentence at Dungannon Crown Court today. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and eight months on licence.