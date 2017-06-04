Duo hunted over Ballynahinch and Hillsborough burglaries

Two men involved in four burglaries in Co Down on Friday are being sought by police.

Properties in the Ballynahinch and Hillsborough areas were targeted between 3.30pm and 8.30pm.

Two vacant properties were entered at Cherryhill Road and Glassdrumman Road in Ballynahinch, but the pair also entered homes, at Windmill Road Hillsborough and Horner’s Road Ballynahinch, where elderly residents were present, leaving them shaken.

Police said the men are believed to have been travelling in a small, black car with southern registration plates.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “We believe two men are involved, one of whom was described as being aged in his 20s or early 30s, of slim build, around 5’5” tall with long, dark scruffy hair.

“We are treating the burglaries as linked and are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1010 02/06/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”