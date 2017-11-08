East Belfast security alert ends

A security alert at Grand Parade in east Belfast has ended.

The road was closed for a period of time this evening as police and army bomb experts were both at the scene near Orangefield Park.

PSNI East Belfast posted on Twitter: “A number of items have been removed for examination.”

Police thanked residents for their “patience and support” during the operation.

DUP MLA Joanne Bunting tweeted: “Residents of Orangefield Park may now return to their homes but cars are still not permitted in the street.”