Ecos ‘flasher’ on probation

A Ballymena man who ‘flashed’ at two females in a popular park in the town has been put on Probation for two years and made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which bans him from returning to the area where the incidents took place.

Dean Bryans (21), from Orkney Drive, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent exposure relating to two women.

He was back at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing.

As part of his Probation Order he must actively participate in any programmes of work designed to reduce any risk he may present.

He also has to attend and co-operate in assessments by Probation staff as to his suitability for programmes and other ‘offence focused work’.

Previously the court heard how a dog walker out for a Sunday morning stroll in the town’s Ecos Park spoke to a passer-by who then followed her and exposed his genitals and performed a sex act upon himself.

The incident happened on January 31 this year and it turned out to be Bryans. He pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent exposure relating to two women on that date.

The charges were that he intentionally exposed his genitals intending that two females would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told the earlier hearing that during police interview his client admitted he had committed similar offences on more than one occasion.

As part of the Sexual Offences Prevention Order Bryans is banned from the Ecos Centre, Ballymena, and the grounds around it.

He is also prohibited from developing a relationship with a female unless disclosure has been made to her as to the nature of his sexual offending and verification of this disclosure has been made by his Designated Risk Manager.

Bryans is not allowed to take up employment or self-employment in any voluntary or charitable organisation without the prior approval of his risk manager.

He must engage with professionals in any risk management plan created or adapted for him and he is prohibited from associating or engaging with any female unless prior approval has been given by his designated risk manager, save for everyday unavoidable contact.

At the same court in Ballymena on Thursday, a man admitted a similar indecent exposure charge relating to a ‘flashing’ incident at Currells Avenue just a mile away from the Ecos Park.