Elderly couple robbed in cemetery

Police are appealing for information after a handbag was stolen from a local cemetery.

It is understood an elderly couple aged in their 70s were visiting Ballyclare Cemetery on August 18 when the woman’s bag was stolen.

Police are investigating the theft of the handbag which was stolen from a vehicle parked at the cemetery sometime between 2pm and 2:30pm.

Inspector Stephen Murray said: “The brown leather bag contained a sum of cash, a Samsung mobile phone, reading glasses and some family photographs.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has information about the incident, or who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police in Newtownabbey by calling 101, quoting reference 955 of 18/08/17.”

It is understood the couple were visiting the cemetery while on holiday in the region and both of their passports were in the bag at the time of the theft.