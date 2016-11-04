Elderly couple tied up in Co Antrim burglary

A man in his 70s and woman in her 60s have been tied up during a robbery at their home in Co Antrim.

Three men wearing balaclavas, one of whom was armed with a large knife, forced their way into the house in the Old Ballynahinch Road area of Lisburn at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

The couple were locked in the bathroom while the men fled with an undisclosed sum of cash.

PSNI Detective Inspector Harry Colgan said: “The residents, a man aged in his 70s and a woman aged in her 60s, were not seriously injured in the incident but were left badly shaken.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 1012 of 03/11/16.