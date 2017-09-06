Elderly man injured whilst dialling '999' during attempted robbery

An elderly man received minor injuries after wrestling with an intruder over his car keys in his Cleaver Park home in south Belfast.

Police in south Belfast say they received a call around 3.20am today from an older man who said that "two people had broken into his home and were currently ransacking it".

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum added: “Police responded within one minute of receiving the report and arrested a 33 year old man on suspicion of burglary. A sum of money and a quantity of medication were recovered at the scene.

“The resident of the property had refused to hand over his car keys and wrestled with one of the intruders as he attempted to make a 999 call. As a result, he received minor injuries in the incident."

He added that police received another report at 3.40am that a neighbouring house had also been broken into.

"The older resident at that property confirmed his intruder alarm had gone off at 2.30am and he came downstairs to find that a room had been ransacked and a number of items taken," added Detective Sergeant McCallum.

“These were attacks on vulnerable members of our community and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time these incidents took place. Anyone with information should phone police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 105 of 6/9/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”