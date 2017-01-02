Eleven vehicles crash after icy road warnings

Eleven vehicles crashed in the Ballymena area in just one day due to icy roads, police have confirmed.

Despite the number of collisions – all of which took place yesterday – there were no serious injuries.

In nine of the 11 cases, motorists crashed in circumstances where no other vehicle was involved.

The only two-vehicle crash was on the Lisnevenagh Road, which was also the only location that saw injuries. Two people were taken to hospital but their injuries were not believed to be serious.

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said: “Any of the people we have spoken to said there seems to have been black ice, not just on the A26 but also on other roads off it.

“We believe roads were gritted but it does not always work with black ice or if there has been rain.

“So I always urge people to take extra care when driving now that we are in the winter months.”

Yesterday morning the PSNI in Ballymena urged drivers to be extra careful on the roads, describing them as “treacherous”. The Roads Service was aware of the situation yesterday and were working to make the roads safer, the PSNI said.

Part of the A26 was closed to traffic due to a collision, with police and emergency services attending the scene.

On Sunday evening, Transport NI said that icy conditions had been forecast and that main routes were being salted but that road users were urged to exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads.

A “yellow” weather warning for ice had been issued for Northern Ireland, Scotland and England, the Met Office said.