EMBARGOED UNTIL 6PM Early morning cigarette raid

Cigarettes worth an estimated £5,000 were stolen in an early morning raid on a delivery lorry in Belfast this morning.

Just after 6.15am, it was reported to police a dark coloured Ford car stopped suddenly in front of the lorry at a set of traffic lights on Great Georges Street, just before the hill section linking it to the Westlink.

Detective Inspector Nigel Snoddy said: “While the lorry was stationary, access was gained to the rear cargo area by a male who stole a package of cigarettes worth approximately £5,000, making his escape in the small dark coloured Ford.

“The lorry driver was shocked, but uninjured.”

He added: “Detectives are currently investigating so I am appealing to anyone that may have witnessed this incident, have any information about it, or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area this morning, to contact detectives at Musgrave Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 140 of 06/12/16.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”