Empty beer keg sparks security alert in Lurgan

A security alert has been sparked by a beer keg in north Lurgan this morning.

Police were called to the Antrim Road area close to the Belvedere estate amid reports of a suspect device.

According to the PSNI the ‘device’ was revealed as ‘an empty beer keg and a pile of rubbish’.

The alert is now over.

On Monday police dealt with an incident where a car was damaged by a ‘large firework’ in the Belvedere area.

Residents had woken to a loud bang which many believed to have been an explosion.

No one was injured.