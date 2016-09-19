English police officer denies sex assault charges

A Belfast woman broke down in tears as she gave evidence against an English policeman accused of pushing her into bushes and attacking her.

Martin Asantaempaduh, from Campville Grove in Birmingham, and an officer with West Midlands Police, denies both sexually assaulting the woman, and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the woman came into contact with Asantaempaduh, 40, after she was ejected by bouncers at the Egg Inn in the early hours of August 5, 2012.

She said that he claimed he was an undercover police officer, and asked if he could walk with her.

The woman – who prior to the encounter had consumed a bottle of wine, two vodkas and two ciders – said that Asantaempaduh attacked her as they walked down Windsor Avenue.

A defence barrister said that his client was walking back to his accommodation at Queen’s Elms when he was approached by the woman.

He said it was Asantaempaduh’s case that as he tried to get her a taxi “you kissed him on the cheek as a thank you, he wanted to have a pee behind a van and you grabbed him on the arm”.

The woman denied this, but Mr Turkington continued: “You grabbed him on the arm, he pushed you over, you fell and he believed you were knocked out.”

