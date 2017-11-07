Enniskillen: ‘Still time for those who know to do the right thing’

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) was formed in 1999 to support innocent victims of terrorism and other Troubles-related violence.

SEFF director of services Kenny Donaldson said there was still time for anyone who has information about the Enniskillen atrocity to help ease the victims’ pain by contacting the police.

“As we approach the 30th anniversary of Enniskillen, and wider society refreshes its interest, there is a need for particular understanding to be shown to those directly impacted by the events of that day – the bereaved and those physically and psychologically traumatised. And we also remember the Lambert family who had 19-year-old Adam murdered in a retaliatory action the day after the Enniskillen Poppy Day massacre by loyalist terrorists, in a supposed case of mistaken identity,” he said.

SEFF supports a number of the Enniskillen survivors and those bereaved. Mr Donaldson said their “resilience and dignity” has been “a constant over three decades” but has questioned whether the actions of others has been honourable.

“How do Sinn Fein/PIRA check out on this, not only at the point they bombed those gathered to respectfully remember those stolen to war but in their positions and actions since? Or what about the UK Government in its continuous appeasement of terrorism or its refusal to stand by and support victims’ legitimate rights for compensation from Libya for its PIRA sponsored terrorism?

“Or what about the criminal justice system, inclusive of the police who have failed the families via a catalogue of mis-truths which has left many feeling despondent and deeply hurt?

“And then there are others who surely need to look long and had at themselves in the run up to this substantive anniversary. Have they behaved honourably in best ensuring that the dignity of the innocents impacted by the horrors of that day is best acknowledged, or have they hidden behind the curtain of process and bureaucracy as a means not to do the right thing by those who actually should be the focus of their concern?”

Mr Donaldson said the Enniskillen atrocity, and the potential massacre averted at Tullyhommon the same day when a large bomb failed to detonate, were “arguably the most heinous crimes committed over the years of the terrorism campaign”.

He added: “In this country there had always been an inbuilt respect given to the remembrance of those who have left this life, that has been sacrosanct. The actions of November 8, 1987 represented new depths of humanity being debased.

“The continuing failure to bring to account those responsible for Enniskillen is not merely a failure of Government, of the criminal justice system, it is a failure and indictment of all those within the community who hold information concerning events of that day but who have refused to present that information.

“It is late but there is still time for people to do the right thing.”