Escaped prisoner caught

Police in Coleraine say they have apprehended a prisoner who escaped during a visit to Causeway Hospital last night (Sunday, September 24).

Victor Kennedy, 40, made off from prison staff during a visit to Causeway Hospital, the PSNI say.

Inspector Frank Smyth said: “The 40-year old had been taken to hospital by prison staff for treatment to an arm injury when he made off from them at approximately 10:45pm.”

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.