Ex-Irish League footballer on theft and drug charges

A former Irish League footballer has been remanded in custody charged with theft and drugs offences.

Jamie Davidson, 23, who played for Ballymena United and who once reportedly attracted the interest of top Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.

Davidson, of Millfield, Ballymena, is charged with stealing a jacket and pair of jeans worth £64.98 from New Look last month and is also charged with stealing two bottles of Coke worth £2.60 from Marks & Spencer in July.

He is further charged with possessing class C drugs diazepam and valium on August 13 this year.

A police officer told Monday’s court she believed she could connect him to the charges.

A prosecutor said three warrants, regarding the defendant, were also executed.

District Judge Liam McNally remanded Davidson into custody to appear via video link at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A defence solicitor said a bail application would be made at that stage.

Davidson was once regarded as one of the top prospects in the Irish League but his career has been blighted by injury.

Five years ago it was reported that teams like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion were looking at Davidson.

He had been with Ballymena United since joining their youth set-up at the age of just six.

However, in 2013 he suffered a knee injury, which, it was said at the time, was set to sideline him for a long period.