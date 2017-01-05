Expensive equipment stolen in Fermanagh may be offered for sale

Expensive quipment including a trailer-mounted pump worth thousands, a plastering machine and other items stolen from a residential home in Fermanagh may be offered for sale, the PSNI have warned.

Police are anyone who may have been “offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances” to get in contact, following the report of a theft at a home on the Edenamohill Road in the Ederney area of Fermanagh.

Constable Robinson said: “It was reported at some time overnight between Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December, a white Ford Transit van was broken into and moved in order to steal items from the driveway of a residential premises located on Edenamohill Road in the Ederney area of Fermanagh. A number of items were stolen including a Putzmeister SP11 trailer mounted pump, a PFT Ritmo plastering machine, a PFT compressor and Jefferson generator and a number of hoses.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Enniskillen Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 593 on 27/12/16. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”