Exploded pipe bomb found in Armagh

A security alert in Armagh has ended with the discovery of an exploded pipe bomb and all roads have re-opened.

The device was discovered in the Primates Manor area.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “ATO inspected a suspicious object which has been declared as the remains of an exploded pipe bomb type device. No damage has been caused to property and there have been no reports of any injuries. Police are investigating this incident and reports of a loud bang in the area at around 1am this morning. The remnants of the device have been taken for further examination.

“If anyone has any information which could assist police with their enquiries I would ask them to contact police in Armagh on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”