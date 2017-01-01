Explosive device find in heart of Sandy Row

Deep concern has been expressed after an explosive device was found in the Sandy Row area.

Police confirmed the pipe bomb found in Blythe Street close to a play park and school was viable.

The area was sealed off on Friday between 4pm and 7.30pm as experts made safe the device, which was removed for examination.

South Belfast DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said: “This find is deeply concerning as it was close to a play park and school. Had children have found the device which is believed to have been a pipe bomb, it could have had devastating effects. Those responsible have no thought for communities or the people who live in them.”