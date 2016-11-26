False calls woman ‘banned’ from 999 - unless there is a real emergency

A woman has pleaded guilty to wasting police and ambulance service time by making false reports.

Corrina Cully (44), of Railway Street, Ballymena, also admitted persistently making improper use of the 999 line between May and October this year.

And she has also pleaded guilty to making false statements to the authorities giving rise to apprehension for her safety.

A police officer told a previous court Cully had a “significant history” of offending.

As part of her bail she was banned her from contacting the 999 number unless there is a genuine emergency.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 24, defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said Cully was accompanied to court by “a lady from the church”.

Mr Ballentine said there had been a “resurgence of these phone calls”.

The case was adjourned until December 22 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.