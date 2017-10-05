Family estate ‘no place for feuds’ says councillor after shots fired

Take your feuds somewhere else - this was the message to those responsible for an early morning shooting incident today (Thursday) in which a man was lucky to escape injury.

DUP councillor Robert Smith was speaking after the attack in Enniskeen when shots were fired at a house around 1.10am.

The man, who was upstairs at the time, was uninjured but shocked. It is understood he was the victim of mistaken identity.

Alderman Smith said, “We don’t want guns in the streets. This is a family area, where children are out playing, and this was an innocent mans who was caught up in it.

“It’s fortunate the man in this house was not hurt, although he is badly shaken up. I would say to those responsible, ‘if you are going to have these feuds, take them away from here’.

“People don’t want it and innocent people can get caught up in these things.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said he “utterly condemned” the attack. “There is no space on our streets for firearms, this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he added.

A short time after the incident, police received a report that an Insignia car had been burnt out in a laneway in the Eastway area of Lurgan.

They believe the vehicle may have been involved in the attack.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey has appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or the car in the area of Enniskeen or Eastway to contact detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Lurgan, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 77 05/10/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.