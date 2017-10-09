Family’s shock after man found dead in Larne

The brother of a 56-year-old Larne man said his family have been left shocked after his suspected murder.

The body of Laurence Shaw was found by a friend at his Hillmount Gardens home in the Seacourt area this afternoon.

Fire Service attending the sudden death incident at Seacourt, Larne today.

The victim’s brother, John told the Larne Times: “Someone cut his throat and then tried to set fire to the property.”

Laurence had taken over the end-terrace bungalow after their mother went into a nursing home, his brother said.

Indicating his brother “had a disability”, John added: “He’s not a well man. He had a bad heart.

“We’re just so shocked by it all.”

The victim was part of a family of two boys and four girls, according to his niece.

It is understood that one sister lives in England and one in Scotland.

The family were previously hit by tragedy when their brother, Francis, was killed in a car accident aged 20.

“That hit him [Laurence] hard,” his niece said.

One resident who lives close to Mr Shaw’s bungalow expressed her shock at the incident, adding: “It’s a quiet area.”

Speaking at the scene, Sinn Fein’s Oliver McMullan said: “It’s a close knit community here.

“The main thing is that anyone who has any information should pass it to the police.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently responding to reports of a sudden death of a man in the Larne area this afternoon.

“There are no further details at this time.”

The Fire and Ambulance Services were also at the scene.