Fatal crash between Belfast and Bangor

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A2 dual carriageway between Belfast and Bangor.

The collision was reported to police shortly before 2.15am close to Ballyrobert.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A2 during the early hours of this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact them the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 56 of 23/01/17.

Motorists are advised that the A2 remains closed at this time however police are working to have the road reopened as soon as possible. Motorists are asked to avoid the Ballysallagh Road due to a build-up of traffic. Belfast bound traffic is asked to travel via Newtownards.