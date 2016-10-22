Fatal road crash - family trio for Crown Court trial

Three members of the same family have had their cases sent to the Crown Court in relation to an alleged death by dangerous driving case following an horrific road traffic collision in north Antrim in which two young people died and seven others were injured.

Shane Kinney (22), of Drones Road, Armoy, is accused in connection with a collision at Easter 2015.

Coleraine Magistrates Court heard on Friday how the file on Shane Kinney runs to more than 1,400 pages.

Kinney appeared alongside his mother and father in the dock and they have all been released on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Antrim Crown Court on November 25.

Shane Kinney is charged with causing the deaths of Johnny Black (19) from Ballycastle and Robin Wilson (26) from Armoy by dangerous driving on April 6, 2015, at Cushendall Road, Ballycastle.

He is further charged with causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving to Clodagh Arbuckle, Robert Kirkpatrick, Eamon McKeague, Tom Gault, Ciara McHugh, Denise Dunlop and Patrick Neeson.

He faces a number of other charges.

Shane Kinney’s father, Kevin Alexander Kinney (51), and his mother Sharon Kinney (49) - all three have the same address - also face charges related to their alleged involvement after the collision.