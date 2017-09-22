Father and son among those denying Traveller wedding murder

Four people, including a father and son, appeared in Belfast Crown Court on Friday charged with murdering a relative at a Traveller wedding near the Co Fermanagh border.

Bernard ‘Barney’ McGinley was shot dead outside St Mary’s Church in Newtownbutler in February 2015.

The 63-year old, from Co Longford, was gunned down in front of his wife and grandchildren as they attended the ceremony.

At the time of the murder police linked it to a feud in the Traveller community.

Patrick McGinley, aged 48 and from Ardlougher Road in Irvinestown, and his 29-year old son William McGinley, from Sallyswood in Irvinestown, were both charged with murdering Bernard McGinley on February 11, 2015.

They both pleaded not guilty to this charge, and also denied attempting to murder the victim’s son Bernard McGinley Junior on the same date.

A third man, 24-year old Patrick McGinley from Lisfarrell in Edgeworthstown, Co Longfond, also denied murdering Bernard McGinley and attempting to murder his son Bernard McGinley Junior.

A male youth, aged 17, who cannot be named due to his age, denied the same two offences.

After all four defendants entered their not guilty pleas, a prosecutor said the trial is expected to last four to six weeks.

The judge said the trial will be held at Dungannon Crown Court and is due to commence on February 5 next year.

Mr Justice Colton released all four defendants on continuing bail.